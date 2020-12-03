South Africa begins return to tougher lockdown measures

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa has begun a return to tougher lockdown restrictions for COVID-19 hotspots as it experiences a resurgence of new coronavirus infections, with more than 4,400 new cases in the past 24 hours. President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced tougher restrictions for the city of Nelson Mandela Bay including a ban on alcohol consumption in public spaces. Alcohol-related trauma incidents like vehicle accidents have been blamed for diverting health resources from COVID-19. Ramaphosa warns that South Africa faces a resurgence of the virus as the holiday season approaches, saying that people are no longer strictly adhering to preventative measures like wearing masks and social distancing.