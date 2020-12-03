State Assembly Elections Committee schedules hearing on presidential election next week

MADISON (WKOW) -- Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) and Majority Leader Rep. Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna) announced Thursday the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections will hold a public hearing about the 2020 Presidential Election on December 11. The meeting will be held at 10 a.m.

“With numerous concerns brought forward, we will proceed with the election investigation,” said Speaker Vos. “We must ensure that every legal vote was counted and begin working to eliminate questionable practices that undermine the integrity of the vote.”

“We owe it to the voters of Wisconsin that all claims of voter fraud are investigated,” said Rep. Steineke. “It’s vital that we can have confidence in our state’s electoral process.”



The Assembly committee has received thousands of complaints regarding the election and have spent the past month reviewing each claim.

“The goal of the ongoing investigation is transparency. Wisconsin voters deserve fair and accurately counted elections. I look forward to hearing from eyewitnesses, experts and election officials about alleged issues in the November 3rd election,” said Representative Tusler, Chairman of the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections.