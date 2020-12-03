United Way of Dane County receiving more calls for help

MADISON (WKOW) -- The United Way of Dane County is feeling the strain of the pandemic. Martha Cranley, Executive Vice President of Community Impact at United Way of Dane County, says calls to 211 are up 4 times what they were last year.

"We know there's a huge amount of need -- economic need especially" said Cranley. "People that are struggling affording their housing. They need help with food, help with utilities. This time of year, we usually see an increase of that, but we're really seeing it this year."

They are encouraging anyone who can to either help by donating or volunteering.