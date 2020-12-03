William McRaven’s next book is called ‘The Hero Code’

NEW YORK (AP) — The retired U.S. Navy admiral who directed the raid that killed Osama bin Laden has a new book coming out. William McRaven’s “The Hero Code: Lessons Learned from Lives Well Lived,” his first publication since the bestselling “Make Your Bed,” is scheduled for April. Grand Central Publishing is calling the book “a ringing tribute” to “everyday heroes” McRaven has met everywhere from battlefields to college campuses. He has said before that while he grew up idolizing Batman and Superman, he came to realize real heroes were entirely human.