Wisconsin, Marquette renew rivalry Friday night

MILWAUKEE (WKOW)- The #4 Wisconsin men's basketball team will travel to the Fiserv Forum to face Marquette on Friday evening at 6 p.m.

We are used to a sold-out arena for the in-state rivalry. This year will surely be different with no fans in the stands, but the anticipation for this game remains the same, and it's a match-up that has been even in the last four years.



It's kind of an opportunity to get better and to measure up and see where you're at with other teams across the country, but especially this early in the year, it's an opportunity for us to be better than we were the day before," Wisconsin Senior Guard Brad Davison said.

"I think that's the one thing we've done really well at this year is just taking things, taking games, one day at a time and so playing Marquette is no different. We just want to go out there and be better than the Wisconsin team we were yesterday, and that does add a little more juice to it because we are in-state, so the fans get really riled up about it, but for us, it's another game, and we're going to go out there and execute."



"This is not like every other game," Marquette Redshirt Junior Greg Elliot said. "I know we take it as game by game, but this game means more to us, to them, to our fan base."

This match-up will look different this year as Marquette's leading scorer Markus Howard is now in the NBA, and the Golden Eagles play as a committee.

"It's still a tough-nosed team that really wants to get up and guard you and kind of hang their hat on that end of the floor," Wisconsin Assistant Coach Joe Krabbenhoft said. "You can see it, and they're built for it, really built for it this year, I mean those guards they got, they're athletic, they're quick, they've got great feet."

Wisconsin is 3-0 and has won 11 straight games. Marquette is 2-1.

