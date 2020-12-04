Beloit College changes 2021 calendar to avoid COVID-19 surge

BELOIT, Wis. (WREX) — Beloit College pushed back the start of the 2021 spring semester to Feb. 15, the college announced on Thursday.

“We believe that bringing students back to campus in mid-January - when health care facilities are already overrun - would be irresponsible,” Beloit College President Scott Bierman said.

The change will avoid the predicted post-holiday COVID-19 surge and the overlapping flu season, according to Beloit College.

“We have said all along that we would rely on science and move quickly and nimbly to adjust if necessary during this unpredictable pandemic,” Bierman said. “We began with the health and safety of our community at the forefront. Scientific advice of how best to respond to COVID is driving our plans.”

Classes starting in February will be a mix of in-person learning and hybrid learning.

All students must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before returning to campus in February.

During the extended break, the college plans to host a two-week Career Accelerator program for students to find career-related opportunities. It runs Jan. 25 through Feb. 5.

During the program, students virtually attend job sites, network and receive resume reviews.

Under the new calendar, classes end May 21 and graduation will be May 30.