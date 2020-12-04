Burglars target Janesville restaurant overnight

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A Janesville restaurant was burglarized early Friday morning, according to the Janesville Police Department.

It happened at Barkley's Burgers, Brews & Dawgs on West Court Street just before 3 a.m.

When officers got to the location they found forced entry into one of the outside doors. A total of four gaming machines inside the business were damaged. The burglars also took an undetermined amount of money.

The suspect vehicle, a dark colored SUV, was last seen traveling westbound on West Court Street.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information about the crime you are asked to contact the Janesville Police Department at (608) 755-3100.