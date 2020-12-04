Celebrating National Cookie Day on Wake Up Wisconsin

(WKOW) -- Friday is National Cookie Day and there's no better time of the year to bake up some love.

Cookies are one of the most popular American desserts, but the word "cookie" actually comes from the Dutch word for little cake.

To celebrate you can mix up batches of the sweet treat with a variety of flavors to share. Chocolate chip, gingerbread and iced sugar cookies are popular as gifts this time of the year.

Friday on Wake Up Wisconsin, we're celebrating with some of our favorites!