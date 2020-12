MADISON (WKOW) -- Donations are pouring in for one of Madison's LGBTQ-friendly bars impacted by the pandemic.

Like so many other businesses, the Shamrock Bar and Grill is hurting because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Friday morning the owner asked for help.

A GoFundMe was created called "Save the Shamrock" and in just a few hours, it's racked up more than $8,000.

