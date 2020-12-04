Contact tracer: cold symptoms are most common first symptom of COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's not uncommon to get stuffy nose or develop a cough, but Dane County Public Health cautions that you can't be too careful.

Ann Morgan Giroux is a contact tracer for Public Health Madison and Dane County. She says the most common symptom she hears from those who test positive are cold symptoms or allergy congestion.

She urges anyone who is feeling those symptoms, to get tested just in case.

"Hopefully, it won't get worse than that, but that it seems to be a telltale sign. And that's really tricky right now, because you know, colds, flu, everything is going around," said Giroux. "But don't risk it, just go get tested and just isolate until you've got that test back."

Wisconsin Department of Health Services updated its quarantine guidelines to match the CDC's newest recommendations. The recommended quarantine went from 14 days to seven to 10 days, depending if you've been tested.