Dane County’s free drive-thru flu clinic ends Dec. 19

MADISON (WKOW) -- The last day of the free drive through flu clinic at the Alliant Energy Center will be Saturday, December 19.

The clinic, run by Public Health Madison & Dane County, provides free flu shots to anyone who lives in Dane County, regardless of insurance status.

“These next 2 weeks are the last opportunity for anyone who lives in Dane County to be able to get their flu shot from the convenience of their car,” says Tess Ellens, Public Health Nurse with Public Health Madison & Dane County. “We have lots of flu shots available and no appointment is needed.”

Since opening in early October, over 1,500 people have received a flu shot at the clinic.

“We’ve had a very successful run the past 2 months, helping protect members of our community from the flu. With the ongoing pandemic potentially colliding with the flu season, we set this clinic up to protect as many people as possible so that our community and our healthcare system did not face a twindemic of illness,” says Ellens. “We hope to see a lot of people coming for their shots these next 2 weeks. The shot can take 2 weeks to reach full effectiveness, and we are fully into what is traditionally considered the flu season.”

Details about the drive through flu clinic:

1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison, WI 53713

Use Olin Avenue entrance and follow signs for flu clinic

Free flu shots are available for all Dane County adults and children 6 months and older, regardless of insurance status

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12:00pm to 8:00pm

Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 8:00am to 4:00pm

Closed on Sundays and Mondays.

No ID is needed

Immigration status is not asked.

Interpreters are available.

Free transportation is available by calling the Public Health Transportation Line at (608) 243-0420.

Anyone younger than 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian authorized to give consent for the flu shot on their behalf.

People, who are experiencing symptoms, were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 14 days, need a COVID test, or are waiting for results from a COVID-19 test will not be able to get a flu shot.

Public Health Madison & Dane County also provides free flu shots to anyone in Dane County by appointment at their office on South Park Street. Call (608) 266-4821 to make an appointment.