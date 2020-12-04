WIAA Executive Director Dave Anderson to retire

STEVENS POINT (WKOW)-- The WIAA sent out a release on Friday evening saying the Board of Control accepted the retirement of Executive Director Dave Anderson, effective on July 30, 2021. Anderson has been the executive director for 12 years.

“The WIAA has been my home, my family and much of my life for the past 22 years, and I am grateful,” Anderson said. “It has always been the people and purpose that has defined the quality of every work experience, and within this office and membership, there are no finer people to work with.

“I believe it is the right time because we have a great staff and a great Board of Control in place,” he said. “Looking ahead at the challenges we know are going to be a part of coming out of this pandemic, I think it is a great opportunity for a new face, a new voice and new ideas moving forward.”

The WIAA said the board will conduct a virtual meeting on Dec. 10, 2021 to outline and determine the process for hiring a successor.