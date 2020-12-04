Documents offer details on $1.1 million state deal with Google for unemployment help

MADISON (WKOW) -- Documents reveal the money and kinds of personal information belonging to Wisconsinites the state has agreed to hand to a tech giant in exchange for help handling an unemployment claims backlog.

27 News received copies of purchase orders and contracts between Google and the Department of Workforce Development (DWD) through an open records request.

DWD, the agency in charge of processing unemployment claims, turned to the tech giant for help after tens of thousands of applications ground the state's jobless benefits system to an almost complete halt. Many filers reported being left endlessly on hold when they called for support or waiting months to have their claims adjudicated.

Under the terms of the deal, the state agreed to pay $1.1 million. The money will go to an intermediary company, Carahsoft Technology Corp, which specializes in connecting governments with IT providers. A lawyer for DWD said that the state had not yet been invoiced for any of the money as of Dec. 2.

Google, for its part, began using its cloud computing, artificial intelligence and machine learning services to help suss out which unemployment claims are fraudulent.

The company does not make the final decision of which claims qualify for unemployment benefits. That task still rests solely with the state.

The partnership has apparently yielded impressive results.

"We've increased our output over 4,000% with this new information we have in this partnership and we are working very hard and diligently to get through these remaining claims," Amy Pechacek, DWD's interim secretary, told 27 News last month.

As of last week Friday, 56,084 people have been waiting three or more weeks to have their unemployment claims resolved, according to a press release from DWD.

The agency says that it has processed more than 93 percent of the more than 8.38 million weekly claims it has received since March 15, paying out $4.42 billion. A total of 506,863 weekly claims are waiting to be resolved.

DWD agreed to provide Google personal information from those filing for unemployment including names, names of dependents, birthdays, social security numbers, addresses, license numbers and other similar data.

To protect this information, the agreements between the state and the tech giant repeatedly emphasize security, both physical and electronic.

Under the terms of one of the agreements, Google acknowledged that it would store any unemployment data "in a place physically secure" from unauthorized access.

Google, another agreement reads, has several security measures in place concerning its own staff, including some background checks, training and confidentiality agreements.

DWD has required that Google take several steps to protect the data the agency hands off to the cloud computing network.

When transferring data between its servers and DWD's data center, Google must use encryption and transport layer security, common tools for protecting information on a computer network.

In the real world, Google must store the unemployment data on servers located within the U.S.

Google cannot, unless given express permission by DWD, use unemployment data for anything other than the work the state is paying the company to undertake.

Under the terms of the agreements, DWD can direct Google to delete the data at any point. If DWD deletes unemployment data, Google must delete any copies it has within 180 days.

Effective Oct. 19, Google agreed to provide its cloud computing services for one year.