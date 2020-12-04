Driver arrested for using flashlights for headlights

WASHINGTON (CNN) -- A driver in Washington state was arrested for using flashlights duct-taped to his car in place of the headlights.

A state patrol trooper noticed the extremely dim lights driving on I-90 near North Bend early Monday morning.

Upon closer inspection, the officer realized that the headlights on the car had been replaced by flashlights with failing batteries.

Needless to say, that is not legal.

It appeared that the front of the car had serious damage and the factory original headlights had either fallen or broken off.

In addition to driving without proper lights, the MacGyver wannabe was driving with a suspended license, police say.

Officer Rick Johnson who made the arrest says he's never ever seen this before, but added, "this is 2020, right?"