Explosion at South Africa oil refinery, no injuries reported

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — An early-morning explosion at an oil refinery in the South African coastal city of Durban has caused a large fire and sent plumes of black smoke into the air. There are no reports of casualties, but South African media reports say six people have been treated for smoke inhalation. The fire spread to a nearby apartment building. Authorities haven’t said what caused the explosion. The refinery is close to the Durban harbor and is owned by South African oil company Engen. The refinery is listed as the second biggest in South Africa and has a crude oil refining capacity of 120,000 barrels per day.