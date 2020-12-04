Skip to Content

Fort Bragg IDs 2 bodies found in military training area

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — Officials at the Army’s largest base have identified the two men whose bodies were found in a training area. Their bodies were found at Fort Bragg in North Carolina on Wednesday. Officials say their deaths were not related to official unit training. A news release on Friday identified one of the men as 44-year-old Army veteran Timothy Dumas of Pinehurst, North Carolina. The U.S. Army Special Operations Command identified the second body as that of 37-year-old Master Sgt. William J. Lavigne II. The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command is continuing its investigation. No other information was available.

