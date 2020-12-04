Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Appleton East 67, Appleton West 54
Arrowhead 73, Catholic Memorial 64
Auburndale 69, Abbotsford 40
Brodhead 64, Jefferson 40
Brookfield Central 85, West Allis Nathan Hale 63
Brookfield East 64, Wauwatosa West 50
Cambria-Friesland 67, Fall River 46
Cedar Grove-Belgium 41, Sheboygan Christian 25
Columbus Catholic 69, Owen-Withee 56
D.C. Everest 62, Wausau West 57
Edgerton 77, Turner 45
Freedom 65, Wrightstown 53
Hamilton 71, Menomonee Falls 63
Hortonville 77, Oshkosh North 66
Ithaca 71, De Soto 54
Janesville Parker 75, New Glarus 47
Kaukauna 72, Oshkosh West 63
Laconia 61, Mayville 53
Marquette University 67, Germantown 65
Mauston 55, Adams-Friendship 38
Merrill 60, Marshfield 59
Mosinee 78, Tomahawk 30
Muskego 76, Waukesha North 62
New London 92, Lakeland 75
Oak Creek 67, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 41
Pewaukee 79, New Berlin West 42
Reedsville 76, Manitowoc Lutheran 68
Rhinelander 70, Wausau East 43
River Valley 48, Platteville 43
Roncalli 58, Chilton 49
Seymour 63, Pulaski 53
Sheboygan Area Luth. 93, Random Lake 31
Somerset 56, Stanley-Boyd 47
South Milwaukee 47, Brown Deer 42
Spring Valley 50, Alma/Pepin 29
Stockbridge 79, Marion 27
The Prairie School 62, University School of Milwaukee 51
Union Grove 69, Wilmot Union 55
Wauzeka-Steuben 51, North Crawford 48
West Allis Central 89, Greendale 54
Westosha Central 68, Badger 42
Weyauwega-Fremont 49, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 38
Whitefish Bay 44, West Bend West 39
Wisconsin Dells 66, Wautoma 63
Wisconsin Lutheran 99, Waterford 53
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ashwaubenon vs. Sheboygan North, ccd.
De Pere vs. Green Bay Southwest, ccd.
Kenosha Bradford vs. Kenosha Tremper, ppd.
Necedah vs. Independence, ccd.
Oak Creek vs. Racine Horlick, ccd.
Oneida Nation vs. Bowler, ppd.
Racine Park vs. Racine Case, ppd.
Western Wisconsin Co-Op vs. Whitnall, ppd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Appleton East 72, Appleton West 45
Black Hawk 69, Monticello 28
Brillion 54, New Holstein 47
Brookfield Central 65, West Allis Nathan Hale 35
Cedarburg 55, Homestead 43
Coleman 46, Suring 33
De Soto 40, Ithaca 18
Dominican 51, Racine St. Catherine’s 27
Edgewood 72, Janesville Craig 67
Fall Creek 55, Altoona 42
Freedom 64, Oconto Falls 15
Germantown 77, Milwaukee DSHA 74
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 42, Gillett 41
Hortonville 65, Freedom 64
Kaukauna 62, Oshkosh West 39
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 74, Berlin 39
Kewaskum 68, Ripon 49
Lake Mills 79, Cambridge 43
Lancaster 52, River Valley 30
Martin Luther 77, Shoreland Lutheran 34
Oconomowoc 58, Waukesha South 38
Parkview 31, Williams Bay 28
Pewaukee 57, New Berlin West 44
Pius XI Catholic 73, New Berlin Eisenhower 67
Prescott 66, Somerset 59
Randolph 91, Cambria-Friesland 27
Riverdale 58, Boscobel 43
Roncalli 54, Kiel 48
South Milwaukee 71, Brown Deer 32
Stratford 44, Prentice 20
Union Grove 71, Wilmot Union 45
Watertown 38, Lake Country Lutheran 28
Waupun 57, Plymouth 37
Wausau West 64, D.C. Everest 47
Wauwatosa East 62, The Prairie School 29
West De Pere 61, Menasha 34
Whitefish Bay 40, West Bend West 33
Winneconne 46, Campbellsport 33
Xavier 74, New London 51
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/