Grounded freighter freed from Detroit River shipping channel

DETROIT (AP) — A 500-foot freighter that became stuck and blocked a Detroit River shipping channel has been freed. The U.S. Coast Guard says in a release that the Harvest Spirit was refloated Thursday afternoon. The vessel lost propulsion Wednesday morning and ran aground in the Livingstone Channel on the Canadian side of the river, about 19 miles south of Detroit. Some Great Lakes shipping traffic was slowed. Another ship struck the bottom while trying to avoid the freighter. That contributed to a logjam of cargo-hauling vessels along the waterway. The Coast Guard says 18 people were aboard the Canadian-flagged Harvest Spirit, After being freed, the freighter anchored Thursday night on the Canadian side of the river while awaiting inspection.