Health experts: combatting social isolation is key to well-being during holidays

MADISON (WKOW) -- People who are single or living alone are facing unique challenges during the pandemic. Being cut off from regular in-person interactions for many months can take an emotional toll on our well-being.

A 2017 review of 40 studies published in the journal Public Health found a significant association between social isolation and loneliness and poorer mental health outcomes and increased all-cause mortality. Research has also found that loneliness and poor social connection cause inflammation and chronic disease.

According to UW Health psychologist Shilagh Mirgain, people who live alone need to be intentional about how they spend their time during the upcoming holidays and long winter months by prioritizing social connection. Here are some ways to cope to combat loneliness and the holiday blues safely, especially if you are living alone during the COVID-19 pandemic: