Lebanon’s Hezbollah suing those accusing it of port blast

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s Hezbollah says it’s suing a former Christian lawmaker and a website affiliated with a Christian political party for defamation, after they accused the Shiite militant group of being responsible for the devastating explosion at Beirut’s port this summer. Some of Hezbollah’s political opponents and civilians have since blamed it for storing the nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrates that caused the blast. Hezbollah’s legal representative said on Friday that the accusations were misleading. But four months after the explosion, a probe into who’s at fault has yet to provide an explanation for what happened — or hold any senior official responsible.