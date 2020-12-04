Madison hospitals prepare to distribute vaccine to front line staff

MADISON (WKOW) - Madison hospitals are preparing to distribute thousands of doses of COVID-19 vaccine to front-line staff members by the end of this month.

State health officials say they expect to receive around 50,000 doses in the first round of distribution. Governor Tony Evers requested 450,000 doses - enough to vaccinate the state's entire health care workforce.

Meriter Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Pam Wetzel believes her facility's share of the first round will cover only a portion of prioritized employees. "Probably a pretty good possibility that we won't get everything, get all the vaccine right up front," Wetzel says.

Hospital managers have been compiling lists of staff by category of work and contact with COVID-19 patients to prepare for vaccine distribution. "Nurses who are in the room a lot with the patients and also physicians who are going into the rooms, but we also have respiratory therapists and others who are spending time with these patients," Wetzel says.

"All health care workers who work with any infectious materials, which then would include Environmental Services employees and others," says SSM Health Vice President of Pharmacy Services Mo Kharbat.



Kharbat says the first vaccine doses expected to arrive at St. Mary's Hospital this month for use there and distribution to other hospitals and clinics in the group's system is the Pfizer vaccine. "The vaccine made by Pfizer requires ultra cold freezing," Kharbat says. "So that adds the first layer of complexity, to store the vaccine," he says.

"Once outside of the ultra cold freezer, the shelf life of the vaccine is very short," Kharbat says. "So it has to be transported and administered within a short time," he says. Kharbat says that time frame is five days.



For perspective on distribution, SSM Health officials say normal distribution of flu vaccine would be carried out over a couple of months. They say a couple thousand employees will likely receive the COVID-19 vaccine within a few days.

Nurse Kassia Millar works at both Meriter Hospital and Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus. Millar has worked with state and labor union leaders on safety. She's also been in contact with COVID-19 patients.



Millar concedes she's somewhat anxious about receiving a fast-tracked vaccine. "It's not the old fashioned process and I think that's why I'm nervous," she says.



But Millar says the warp speed approach with competing pharmaceutical companies has produced acceptable outcomes. "Each of the clinical trials that have happened really haven't produced any sort of negative impact on those who have tried this," Millar says.

Millar says she's been wanting protection beyond masks, visors and the rest of her personal, protective equipment, and the vaccine is likely to add to that. "It would provide me another additional layer of security."



Wetzel says she's unable to estimate when all, identified staff for vaccine will receive it, but remains confident of this process. "We're taking a close look at each and every person we have on our staff, so to check that off with our leaders to make sure we have included everyone."



