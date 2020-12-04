Madison Memorial AD Jeremy Schlitz requests winter sports accommodations from WIAA

MADISON (WKOW)- Dane County rules and regulations restrict area high school districts from participating in winter sports. Now, a group of athletic directors and administrators in the state are asking for winter sports accommodations and flexibility during the ongoing pandemic.

Madison Memorial and Madison Metropolitan School District Athletic Director Jeremy Schlitz contacted the WIAA Board of Control asking for flexibility regarding coach contact and eligibility rules for winter sports athletes who are unable to play this season with the ongoing pandemic.

"I think what they would like is that opportunity, that chance, that light at the end of the tunnel as we work through the pandemic to be able to get back together with my friends and do education-based athletics," Schlitz said.

Schlitz also wants to extend eligibility accommodations and waivers for student-athletes not able to have the same level of success with virtual learning. This is a school option the WIAA approved last spring, but only up until the first grading period of the 2020-21 school year.

"Just extend that accommodation to make sure that we can address students that had difficulty either in the virtual learning model or being able to access virtual learning," Schlitz said.

More than 20 athletic directors and administrators signed on to support these requests. The signatures came from throughout the state.

But, Schlitz is still waiting on a decision from the WIAA. The WIAA met on Friday and reviewed the proposals but did not take action.

"We're really focusing on giving kids opportunities and since we are not able to provide this opportunity, is there another more flexible way to do it?"

Schlitz said the athletes have shown resiliency throughout this time.