Madison to lower speed limit on Gammon Road and McKenna Boulevard

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison will lower the speed limit on two more crash-prone stretches of road.

These speed limit changes take effect Monday, December 7:

Gammon Road from Watts Road to Colony will change from 35 mph to 30 mph

McKenna Boulevard from Raymond Road to Watts Road will also change from 35 mph to 30 mph.

The city says on the 1.3 mile stretch of Gammon Road there were 20 injury crashes in 2019. McKenna Blvd from Watts to Raymond Rd had an additional 30 injury crashes in 2019 and 7 of those crashes involved people walking or biking.

The changes are part of the city's Vision Zero initiative. Similar to the recent East Washington Ave, Milwaukee Street, and Raymond Road changes, digital signboards will temporarily be placed in the area to remind drivers of the speed limit changes.