Man linked to white supremacist group to plead guilty

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man who’s scheduled to plead guilty Tuesday in a case stemming from his alleged membership in a white supremacist group wants a federal judge to immediately sentence him at the hearing. A federal prosecutor says William Bilbrough IV agreed to a specific term of imprisonment as part of his plea agreement. The filing doesn’t specify the length of the prison term he would serve if the judge accepts the plea deal. FBI agents arrested Bilbrough and two other men in January as part of a broader investigation of a group called The Base. Bilbrough was charged with conspiracy to transport and harbor a group member accused of illegally entering the U.S. from Canada.