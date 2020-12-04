Menomonee Fall police share startling consequences of distracted driving

MENOMONEE FALLS (WKOW) -- The Menomonee Falls Police Department reminds the public the consequences of checking your phone while driving.

The Department tweeted pictures Friday afternoon showing what happened when a car ran through a guardrail.

The tweet read, "This is a consequence of checking a cell phone while driving. Fortunately, the operator sustained only minor injury. Nevertheless, distracted driving can end lives. Please focus on the road and drive safely."