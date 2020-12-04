Men’s College Hockey: Badgers bounce back with 3-1 win over Ohio State

After dropping the series opener Thursday night, the No. 14 Wisconsin Badgers bounced back with a 3-1 win Friday night to split a series with the No. 13 Ohio State Buckeyes.

Cole and Brock Caufield each netted a goal along with Jack Gorniak in the win for Wisconsin.

Freshman goalie Cameron Rowe, finished with 40 saves in net in his first collegiate start.

To view final stats from the game,

With the win, the Badgers improve to (5-5) on the season. Wisconsin will wrap up the first half of it's season with a two game series at Michigan State starting on Tuesday in East Lansing, MI.