Mexico City hospitals are filling up, but so are the streets

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Salsa music on the radio brings a little cheer sometimes into the emergency room of Mexico City’s Ajusco Medio hospital, which is operating well over normal capacity because of COVID-19. Medical workers at the hospital say they have yet to see the worst of the pandemic. The city-run Ajusco Medio hospital was named as one of the few exclusively COVID-19 hospitals in Mexico City, and empty beds are rare. Yet as full as the city’s hospitals are, its streets are also once again thronged; in some areas, almost everyone wears a face mask, but in other poorer, outlying areas, fewer people do.