Mild weekend, even warmer next week

Mild weekend, even warmer next weekNew
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures are actually on the rise heading through the second week of the month.
SET UP
We have a dry cold front passing through today.
This will knock temps back a couple degrees this weekend before high pressure sets up next week again causing more dry weather and warmer conditions.
TODAY
Mostly sunny with a high of 41° with a light wind from the west then northwest at 5 mph.
TONIGHT
Mostly clear and cooler with a low of 23°.
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny with a high of 39°.
SUNDAY
Partly sunny with a high of 37° and a possible passing flurry in the afternoon, evening or overnight. No accumulations are expected.
MONDAY
More clouds than sun with a high of 38°.
TUESDAY
Partly sunny with a high of 41°.
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny and warmer with a high of 46°.
THURSDAY
Mostly to partly sunny with a high of 44°.