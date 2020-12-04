Skip to Content

Mild weekend, even warmer next week

MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures are actually on the rise heading through the second week of the month.

SET UP
We have a dry cold front passing through today.

This will knock temps back a couple degrees this weekend before high pressure sets up next week again causing more dry weather and warmer conditions.

TODAY
Mostly sunny with a high of 41° with a light wind from the west then northwest at 5 mph.

TONIGHT
Mostly clear and cooler with a low of 23°.

SATURDAY
Mostly sunny with a high of 39°.

SUNDAY
Partly sunny with a high of 37° and a possible passing flurry in the afternoon, evening or overnight. No accumulations are expected.

MONDAY
More clouds than sun with a high of 38°.

TUESDAY
Partly sunny with a high of 41°.

WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny and warmer with a high of 46°.

THURSDAY
Mostly to partly sunny with a high of 44°.

Max Tsaparis

Wake Up Wisconsin Meteorologist

