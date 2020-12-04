Mild weekend, even warmer next week

MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures are actually on the rise heading through the second week of the month.

SET UP

We have a dry cold front passing through today.



This will knock temps back a couple degrees this weekend before high pressure sets up next week again causing more dry weather and warmer conditions.

TODAY

Mostly sunny with a high of 41° with a light wind from the west then northwest at 5 mph.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and cooler with a low of 23°.



SATURDAY

Mostly sunny with a high of 39°.



SUNDAY

Partly sunny with a high of 37° and a possible passing flurry in the afternoon, evening or overnight. No accumulations are expected.



MONDAY

More clouds than sun with a high of 38°.



TUESDAY

Partly sunny with a high of 41°.



WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer with a high of 46°.



THURSDAY

Mostly to partly sunny with a high of 44°.