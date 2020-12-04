Miller & Sons kicks off silent auction to make wishes come true for two young girls

VERONA (WKOW) -- Miller and Sons Supermarket is doing all they can to make the wishes of two young girls come true.

The local grocers kicked off their Holiday Open House and Silent Auction.

You can bid on baskets filled with products from local vendors. All the money raised will go towards fulfilling the wishes of two girls through Make-A-Wish, one from Verona and the other from Mt. Horeb.

"We're hoping that everyone will come out and check out our baskets and make a donation towards Make-A-Wish," said Dana Knudtson, Grocery Manager of Miller & Sons.

Their goal is to raise a total of $6,000 for the Make-A-Wish foundation.