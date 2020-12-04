Pandemic presents challenges for the hearing impaired

MADISON (WKOW) -- Social distancing and mask use are still the most effective ways to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, but for those with hearing loss, it can be tough to hold a conversation while someone is masked up.

Many rely reading lips and seeing facial expressions, which can be difficult when the other person in the conversation is wearing a mask.

Speech can also sound muffled, even for those with normal hearing.

Jim Ryun is a former Congressman and Olympic athlete who has been hearing impaired for most of his life.

He offered some advice on how to make yourself heard to those with hearing loss while you're wearing a mask.

"Speak more clearly, and maybe hoping and praying that they can hear you," he said. "Part of that is annunciation. Make those efforts and the person with hearing loss will very much appreciate that."

If you think you have normal hearing but have been having a hard time understanding others during the pandemic, Ryun encourages you to see audiologist and get tested for hearing loss.