Pet of the Week: Meet Adam!

MADISON (WKOW) -- This week, we are excited to introduce you to Adam, a 7-month-old Rhodesian Ridgeback mix!

He came to the Dane County Humane Society from Arkansas, so he's traveled quite a long way to find his forever home.

He's a sweet, loving boy who is looking to go home with a family who will provide lots of playtime and walks.

He'll need a bit of training, but he's excited to learn and he loves other dogs.

Adam will be a great addition to any family, and you can set up a meet and greet by visiting giveshelter.org/schedule. The Humane Society says it's not making appointments over the phone anymore so online is the way to go if you want to meet your future best friend.

