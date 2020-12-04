Police find more than 15 shell casings after shots fired in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating after shots were heard on the north side.

People called 911 around 11:20 p.m. Thursday to report hearing multiple shots fired in the area of Marcy Road and Woodward Drive. The callers also said they heard a car speeding away after the shots.

MPD found more than 15 shell casings in the 3400 block of Marcy Road.

No injuries or property damage has been reported.

The investigation is ongoing.