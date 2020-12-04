Qatar rules out normalization of Israel ties for now

ROME (AP) — Qatar remains committed to the creation of a Palestinian state and says progress on that front would need to be “at the core” of any agreement to normalize relations with Israel. There was speculation that Qatar — which already cooperates with Israel in providing aid to the Gaza Strip — might be the next Arab country to normalize relations after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan established diplomatic ties with Israel this year. But though Qatar’s foreign minister noted his country’s “working relationship” with Israel, he said he did not think a normalization agreement at present would “add value” to the Palestinian cause.