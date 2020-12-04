Reported shots-fired incidents up almost 80 percent in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Shots-fired reports in Madison are up more than 100 compared to a year ago, according to data from police.

By the end of November in 2019, there had been 130 reports of shots fired in the city. At the end of the same month this year, the total was 233, an increase of more than 79 percent.

Forty-seven people have been hit by gunfire this year as of the end of last month, police numbers show. Of those, ten were self-inflicted.

The sharpest increase in shootings as compared to the year before came over the summer months. July was the peak, with 44 shots-fired reports in that month alone as compared to 14 the year before.

The next month saw some of the most tragic news of the summer shooting wave. On Aug. 11, 11-year-old Anisa Scott was hospitalized after being shot in the head. She was not the target of the shooting, police said.

Scott was later taken off of life support and died.

"We need to end this gun violence, the gang violence," Scott's grandmother said at the time.

While the number of shootings has subsided from the summer peak, monthly totals still remain higher than they were in 2019.

Shootings in 2020 have resulted in 91 instances of property damage.

Officers have found 1,008 shell casings.

Shots fired reports by month