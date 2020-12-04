Sun Prairie Police Department holiday toy collection

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- The Sun Prairie Police Department is collecting new and unwrapped toys this holiday season.

These toys are for the Sun Prairie Area School District social workers to give to families in need.

Toys for any age are welcome and can be dropped off Monday-Thursday between 8:00am to 4:30pm at the east or west police station by Thursday, December 10.

When dropping toys off, call Records Department at 608-837-7339 since city buildings are closed due to COVID-19.