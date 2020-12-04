Thieves steal fully restored ’69 Chevy Camaro in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) -- Authorities are looking for a fully restored '69 Chevy Camaro reported stolen earlier this week.

Deputies were called to the Township of Jefferson on Wednesday, Dec. 2 for a report that a car was stolen.

The car thief entered a building between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2 and stole a 1969 Red Chevy Camaro, according to a post by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The Camaro is described as being fully restored with a vanity license plate of 69-CMR0.

Along with the Camaro, the thief also took numerous tools, including socket and ratchet sets, a Stihl Chainsaw, and a Cub Cadet lawn tractor battery.

If anyone has seen this vehicle please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office 920-674-7310 or contact Detective Adam Kleist at 920-674-7312.