Two families displaced due to fire in Sun Prairie Township

UPDATE (WKOW) -- According to the Sun Prairie Fire Department there were no injuries.

Officials are reporting two families are displaced due to the fire.

The Sun Prairie Fire Department is still investigating the cause but they suspect it was a cooking fire.

___________________

TOWNSHIP OF SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Three fire departments are responding to a residential fire in the Township of Sun Prairie.

Sun Prairie, Marshall, Cottage Grove fire departments, as well as Dane County Sheriff's Office have all been called to a residential fire on the 6000 block of Keller Drive, according to Dane County dispatch.

The departments responded just after 2 p.m. Friday and are currently at the scene.