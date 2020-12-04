Tip in at the buzzer pushes Marquette past No. 4 Wisconsin 67-65

With 00.9 seconds left on the clock, Marquette freshman Justin Lewis tipped in a missed free throw from D.J. Carton at the buzzer to knock off No. 4 Wisconsin in the latest edition of the I-94 Rivalry Friday night in Milwaukee.

A close game from start to finish. The high lead for the Badgers never topped six points, and five points for the Golden Eagles.

Wisconsin shot just 38 percent from the floor, led by senior point guard D'Mitrik Trice's 17 points.

Lewis led Marquette with 18 points off the bench.

With the loss, Wisconsin drops to (3-1) on the season and will host (4-0) Louisville on Wednesday as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Marquette improves to (3-1) with the win. The Golden Eagles host UW-Green Bay on Tuesday.