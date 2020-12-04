UK says EU trade talks at tricky point as hopes of deal dim

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s business minister said Friday that U.K.-EU trade talks are at a “difficult” point, as British officials poured cold water on hopes of an imminent breakthrough. France, meanwhile, says it could veto any agreement it doesn’t like. U.K. Business Secretary Alok Sharma said Friday that Britain was “committed to reaching an agreement” but “time is short and we are in a difficult phase.” Negotiators Michel Barnier of the EU and Britain’s David Frost remain locked in talks after a week of late-night sessions fueled by deliveries of sandwiches and pizza. U.K. officials briefed media outlets that the EU had set back negotiations by making last-minute demands. The EU denies the allegation.