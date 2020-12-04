Vegas execs sue online travel firms, allege unpaid hotel tax

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two prominent Las Vegas communications executives are suing more than 20 online travel companies for back taxes they say should have been paid to Nevada based on hotel room rates. Mark Fierro and Sig Rogich accuse hotel room booking services including Orbitz, Hotwire, Expedia, Travelocity, Priceline and Hotels.com of intentionally underpaying state hotel taxes going back at least several years. Representatives of most of the named defendants didn’t respond this week to email messages about the unusual lawsuit filed by private parties to recover money on behalf of a government entity. Tax cases in other states involving online travel companies have met with mixed success.