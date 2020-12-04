Veteran German diplomat named to top OSCE post

BERLIN (AP) — Veteran German diplomat Helga Schmid has been named as the new administrative head of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe. The Vienna-based regional security organization played an important role in efforts to resolve conflicts in Europe and on its periphery, including Ukraine. Its 57 members include Russia and the United States. A career diplomat, Schmid was the German embassy’s spokeswoman in Washington during the early 1990s before taking senior roles at the German Foreign Ministry in Berlin. Schmid later moved to Brussels and was a key behind-the-scenes negotiator of the 2015 nuclear accord with Iran. She spent the last four years as the head of the EU’s diplomatic service.