Virginia board renames schools honoring 2 US presidents

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — Two schools in Virginia honoring U.S. presidents who sided with or praised the Confederacy are getting new names. So is an elementary that honored a superintendent who funneled money away from Black schools. The Portsmouth School Board voted 8-1 Thursday night for the change. The schools that will have a new name starting next July are Woodrow Wilson High School, John Tyler Elementary and James Hurst Elementary. A board member says the changes are about “righting the wrongs.” Wilson was a progressive reformer, but also a segregationist who praised the Ku Klux Klan. Tyler joined the Confederacy as a former president.