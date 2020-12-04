Why taking the ACT or SAT is still important for incoming college students

(WKOW) -- Many colleges and universities have made taking the ACT or SAT optional for 2021 applicants because of the pandemic, but experts say the tests are still relevant.

The Editor-in-Chief at the Princeton Review told 27 News, once students get a test date they should study for at least six weeks.

Rob Franek said using test-prep books or doing studying online are both effective.

Students are encouraged to take the tests because they can help them earn scolarships.

"What I tell students is that listen, the SAT and ACT still are a differentiator for you for admission, and then for scholarship dollars as well. So talk about motivation that is real," said Franek.

The pandemic hasn't changed how the tests are being taken. They must still be taken in-person.

Franek said the ACT College Board is working on adding more testing locations and dates so students can be socially distant.