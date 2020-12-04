Witnesses report hearing gunshots from several different directions in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Seven shell casings were found in Fitchburg early Friday morning after people in the area reported hearing gunshots, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.

Officers responded to Belmar Hills neighborhood at about 1:38 a.m. for numerous callers reporting shots fired from several different directions.

The area was searched and officers found seven shell casings in the 2300 block of Red Arrow Trail in the roadway.

There were no injuries or property damage reported.

Witnesses reported seeing a white vehicle fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.

If you have information about the shooting you are asked to contact police.