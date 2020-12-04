Wyoming health official: ‘so-called pandemic’ communist plot

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming Department of Health official involved in the state’s response to the coronavirus questions the legitimacy of the pandemic and describes a forthcoming vaccine as a biological weapon. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Igor Shepherd called COVID-19 a “so-called pandemic” at a Nov. 10 event in Loveland, Colorado. Shepherd described efforts to develop a vaccine as a plot by Russia and China to spread communism worldwide. Shepherd was introduced as a Wyoming Department of Health employee before his presentation. Shepherd’s baseless and unsubstantiated claims undermine Wyoming’s efforts to contain the virus and plans to distribute COVID-19 vaccines. Gov. Mark Gordon and other top Wyoming officials declined to comment.