Cargo ship attacked off Yemen under unclear circumstances

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A maritime group says that a cargo ship traveling past Yemen in the Gulf of Aden has come under attack under unclear circumstances. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Organization, a group that is overseen by Britain’s Royal Navy, said the ship ended up off the small port city of Nishtun in Yemen’s far east after coming under attack early Saturday morning. It said both the vessel and its crew were safe. The British Defense Ministry declined to elaborate on the attack. The U.S. Navy’s Bahrain-based 5th Fleet, which patrols Mideast waterways, said it was aware of the incident, but declined to comment further.