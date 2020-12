CITY OF BELOIT (WKOW) -- The City of Beloit Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting.

According to police the shooting happened at 2:14 a.m. Saturday morning at Park Avenue and Bushnell Avenue.

The victim, a 21-year-old woman was shot while in a vehicle. She received a non-life threatening injury and is being treated at a local hospital said authorities.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.