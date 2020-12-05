Dane County deputy arrested woman on felony OWI charge

VILLAGE OF WINDSOR (WKOW) -- Dane County deputy sheriff arrested a Madison woman on felony OWI charge.

The deputy saw Arleen M. Mata, 38, of Madison driving Saturday morning just before 1 a.m.

According to the deputy Mata was driving without headlights in the Village of Windsor so the deputy pulled her over and conducted a traffic stop.

Officials said Mata was then arrested and booked into Dane County Jail for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (OWI-4th), a felony charge.