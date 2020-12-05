Driver dies after crashing into Rock Springs building

ROCK SPRINGS (WKOW) -- Sauk County deputies are investigating a crash that killed a person in the Village of Rock Springs Saturday morning.

Deputies say they got reports of a structure fire on East Broadway Street just before 3 a.m. When they got there, they found a car had crashed into a building -- killing the driver.

The driver had been going westbound on East Broadway at a high rate of speed before the crash, according to law enforcement.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office is still investigating.