Is Georgia a swing state? Groups spend millions to find out

ATLANTA (AP) — Democrats and Republicans alike are pouring millions of dollars into Georgia’s dueling Senate runoff races ahead of the Jan. 5 election. The state has long been a Republican stronghold. But a massive spike in TV advertising, as well as the millions of dollars in contributions sustaining it, reflects Georgia’s emerging status as a swing state after Democratic President-elect Joe Biden narrowly won it during the Nov. 3 election. The Senate runoffs will test whether the state’s electorate has truly shifted or if old voting patterns will snap back into place with President Donald Trump no longer on the ballot.